CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.