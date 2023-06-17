CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $0.16 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00189906 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

