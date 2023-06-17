Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $104,286,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

