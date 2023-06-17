Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 18,862 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after buying an additional 5,444,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

MET opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

