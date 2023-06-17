Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.66.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

