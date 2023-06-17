Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 12,334 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

