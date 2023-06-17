Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

