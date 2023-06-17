Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

