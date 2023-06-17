Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for about 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $55.59 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,627 shares of company stock worth $11,806,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

