Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 3.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $245.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

