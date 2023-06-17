Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 36.2% in May

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 537,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of CUE opened at $4.02 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12,005.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.72%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cue Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

In related news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $30,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 350.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 103,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 136,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

