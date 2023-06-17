CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Down 14.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 211,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 388,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

