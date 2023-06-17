CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

CUBE stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

