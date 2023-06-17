CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,417 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $18,208.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSP Stock Performance

CSPI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.22.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSPI. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

