Cronos Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $7.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

