Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Marie Lalleman Sells 3,000 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Marie Lalleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $100,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $862,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Criteo Stock Up 0.2 %

CRTO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Criteo Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 499,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $6,893,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

