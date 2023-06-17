Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.09. 2,492,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

