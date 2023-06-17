Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys 417 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,101,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,358,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,526. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $142.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

