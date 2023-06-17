Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

