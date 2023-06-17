Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $3,929,819.46 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 453,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,091.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRDO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 5,134,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,198. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.