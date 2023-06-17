Creditcoin Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $51.80 million and approximately $24.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007201 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.