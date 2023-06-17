Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 447,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 169,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Further Reading

