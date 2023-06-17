Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $63.77 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.91 or 0.00033590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $63.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00044394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

