Cormark Raises Westaim (CVE:WED) Price Target to C$5.00

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Westaim Stock Performance

CVE:WED opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91. Westaim has a twelve month low of C$2.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.67.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westaim will post 0.8040541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

