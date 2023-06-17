Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Conyers Park III Acquisition
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conyers Park III Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conyers Park III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAAW – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,089 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conyers Park III Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Conyers Park III Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPAAW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,141. Conyers Park III Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
