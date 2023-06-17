Contrasting TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Rating) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group $11.47 million 0.88 $740,000.00 N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.02 billion N/A -$135.61 million ($0.21) -31.05

Wah Fu Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -13.30% -3.54% -2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wah Fu Education Group and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $5.45, suggesting a potential downside of 16.41%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of Wah Fu Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, it produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

