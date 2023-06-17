Contrasting Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 1.83% 11.17% 5.83% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sterling Check and SAI.TECH Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sterling Check presently has a consensus target price of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.78%. Given Sterling Check’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.50 $19.41 million $0.14 84.93 SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.61 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Check beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SAI.TECH Global

(Get Rating)

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.