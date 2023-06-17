Contrasting Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) and Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) and Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Royal Unibrew A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Royal Unibrew A/S 2 4 0 0 1.67

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Royal Unibrew A/S has a consensus price target of $491.67, indicating a potential upside of 418.80%. Given Royal Unibrew A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Unibrew A/S is more favorable than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía Cervecerías Unidas $2.97 billion 0.99 $129.99 million $0.69 23.09 Royal Unibrew A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Royal Unibrew A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Unibrew A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and Royal Unibrew A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía Cervecerías Unidas 4.07% 7.59% 3.13% Royal Unibrew A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas beats Royal Unibrew A/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores. The company also produces and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, and ice tea; and mineral, purified, and flavored bottled water, as well as ready-to-mix products with instant powder drinks. In addition, it is involved in the production and distribution of pisco, cocktails, rum, flavored alcoholic beverages, gin, and cider. The company serves small and medium-sized retail outlets; retail establishments, such as restaurants, hotels, and bars; wholesalers; and supermarket chains. It also exports its products to Europe, Latin America, the United States, Canada, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

(Get Rating)

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, water, wines, spirits, juices, energy drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beers, Lapin Kulta, Cido, Craft, Faxe Kondi, Ceres, Faxe, Original Long Drink, Lacplesis, Vitamalt, Mangali, Novelle, Nikoline, Kalnapilis, Egekidle, Supermalt, Polar Monkeys, Lorina, SHAKER, MOKAI, LemonSoda, Nohrlund, Power Malt, Fonti di Crodo, and CULT brands, as well as international brands, such as Heineken and PepsiCo. It serves customers in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bryggerigruppen A/S and changed its name to Royal Unibrew A/S in 2005. Royal Unibrew A/S was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Faxe, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.