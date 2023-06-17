Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Constellation Software Trading Down 1.0 %
CSU opened at C$2,719.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,817.38. The stock has a market cap of C$57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2,667.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,419.70.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 80.5315822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.