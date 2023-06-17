Constellation Software Inc. (CNSWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 19th

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th.
Constellation Software Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,062.80 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $1,280.00 and a 12-month high of $2,138.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,980.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,791.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 60.04% and a net margin of 7.15%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
