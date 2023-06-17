CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $64.27. 294,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 792,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 49.9% during the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

