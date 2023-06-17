ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,928,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,609. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

