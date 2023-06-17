Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connexa Sports Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.