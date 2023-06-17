Conflux Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.93 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $561.04 million and approximately $45.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,469,153 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,975,264,024.3744545 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18558187 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $64,485,324.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

