Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $569.85 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $569.85 million and $60.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,527.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00291066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00512364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00403034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003764 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,357,221 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,975,264,024.3744545 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18558187 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $64,485,324.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.