Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 58,521 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,521 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Fastenal worth $150,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 816.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $57.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

