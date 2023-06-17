Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 33,271 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

