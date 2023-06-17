Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MTB opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

