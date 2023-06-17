Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,231 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $103,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $74.71 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

