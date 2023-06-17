Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

