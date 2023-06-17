Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $20.53 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading lowered shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NYSE NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

