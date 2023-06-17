Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of New Jersey Resources worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

