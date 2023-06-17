Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.46

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.46 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.93). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 130,817 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.39. The stock has a market cap of £52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,366.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.