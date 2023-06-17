Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 12,417,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 126.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219,449 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

