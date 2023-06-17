COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 127,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

NASDAQ COMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

See Also

