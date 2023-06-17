Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average is $210.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

