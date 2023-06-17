Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases 6,725 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.4% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.