Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $485,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

