Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

