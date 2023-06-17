Comparing Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yatsen has a beta of -2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 392% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Yatsen -13.27% -9.59% -7.68%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nanophase Technologies and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.69 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -15.93 Yatsen $537.34 million 0.73 -$118.22 million ($0.11) -9.09

Nanophase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges. The company also provides kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products comprising beauty devices and colored contact lenses. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

